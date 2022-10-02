October 02, 2022
DeKalb police investigate overnight shooting Sunday

By Kelsey Rettke
DeKalb, Illinois police vehicle

Shaw Local file photo - DeKalb Police Department squad car

DEKALB – DeKalb police are investigating a shooting confirmed in the early morning hours Sunday, said Police Chief David Byrd.

According to a citywide police alert sent around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 900 block of Edgebrook Drive for reports of shots fired. The alert asked the public to avoid the area while authorities investigated. A second alert was sent shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday announcing the area was cleared of police.

Byrd said police confirmed gunfire Sunday and are investigating the incident, which happened outside, as a “crime scene.”

No arrests have yet been made as of 10 a.m. Sunday, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.