DeKalb police investigate overnight shooting Sunday

DEKALB – DeKalb police are investigating a shooting confirmed in the early morning hours Sunday, said Police Chief David Byrd.
According to a citywide police alert sent around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 900 block of Edgebrook Drive for reports of shots fired. The alert asked the public to avoid the area while authorities investigated. A second alert was sent shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday announcing the area was cleared of police.
Byrd said police confirmed gunfire Sunday and are investigating the incident, which happened outside, as a “crime scene.”
No arrests have yet been made as of 10 a.m. Sunday, and no injuries were reported.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.