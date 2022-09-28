DeKalb mayor backs crime-free housing plan: ‘If you’re a bad landlord, your days are numbered’

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes speaks Monday Aug. 23, 2021, during the City Council meeting at the DeKalb Public Library. One of the items discussed at the meeting was the city's plans for the Hunter Hillcrest mixed-use building on Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)