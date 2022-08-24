Woman shot during domestic violence incident in DeKalb, suspect at large: Police

DeKALB – One woman was shot and hospitalized late Tuesday night in a shooting, and DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said one person of interest remains at large.
It’s the second shooting in DeKalb reported within the past 48 hours, after an unrelated midday shooting Monday blocks from an elementary school on East Taylor Street in DeKalb left a teenager injured also.
Authorities are still investigating both shootings, including the Tuesday incident reported around 9:30 p.m. Byrd said the shooting occurred in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 800 block of Ridge Drive on DeKalb’s north side.
A woman was shot in the buttocks and taken by DeKalb paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in good condition, Byrd said.
Police believe at this time the shooting was domestic in nature.
A citywide alert message sent by the DeKalb Police Department around 9:40 p.m. alerted area residents of the incident under investigation. Authorities asked that those in the surrounding area avoid the block until further notice.
This story was updated at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022 with additional information from DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd. Additional updates could occur.