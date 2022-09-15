Owners of Paraiso Minimarket move ahead with plans for grocery store, restaurant in DeKalb

DeKALB – A rezoning request for a new grocery store with a small restaurant received favorable support Monday from city leaders on hand for the DeKalb City Council meeting.

A petition submitted by the owners of Paraiso Minimarket advanced in a 6-0 vote, with absences by Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson and Fourth Ward Alderman Greg Perkins.

The petitioners, Martin Garcia Miranda and Paulina Chavez Martinez, intend to keep their current establishment, 418 N. 10th St., open for business.

“I, for one, think this is an exciting matter,” City Manager Bill Nicklas said. “We have a family that’s been involved in providing services, a local business for some time now. They’re looking to expand in their grocery business. They’ve also had experience in restaurant service.”

The space, 304 N. Sixth St., in which the petitioners are eying for a grocery store with a small restaurant used to serve as a telemarketing center, officials said.

Rezoning was a question that DeKalb city leaders were tasked with addressing with respect to the petition.

The petitioners urged the City Council to consider rezoning the site to accommodate the business.

A copy of the existing floor plan was submitted to the city, as well as the proposed layout for the grocery store and restaurant, according to city documents.

The petitioners would occupy about two-thirds of the 9,900-square-foot building. The remaining 3,100 square feet is currently occupied by the Association for Individual Development, which intends to remain in its tenant space.

Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams lauded the business proposal and said it is a great idea for the neighborhood.

“It’s received overwhelming support online from everyone that I’ve talked to,” McAdams said. “We’re looking forward to what you bring to the community.”

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the petitioners’ request last week.

Nicklas said it makes sense for the City Council to support the advisory panel’s recommendation.

“It brings new life to part of our town that is starting to change, starting to perk up,” Nicklas said.