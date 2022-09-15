Art studio and exhibit space to repurpose First United Methodist Church, parking lot

DeKALB – A new art studio and exhibit space will soon occupy the now former location for the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb after a development proposal received support from the DeKalb City Council this week.

DeKalb city leaders on Monday approved a petition submitted by EggToy Studios Design, Inc. to make it happen in a 6-0 vote. Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson and Fourth Ward Alderman Greg Perkins were absent.

Petitioner Jacob Tennant of EggToy Studios Design asked the council to rezone the property and parking lot to accommodate the future art studio and exhibit space. First Methodist Church leaders broke ground on their new location on North Annie Glidden Road in July.

First United Methodist Church leaders in DeKalb hosted a groundbreaking ceremony July 24, 2022 to celebrate the start of construction on a new location on North Annie Glidden Road with city officials, congregants and members of the public.(Photo provided by First United Methodist Church)

City Manager Bill Nicklas said EggToy Studios Design is currently located in Sycamore’s Anaconda complex and is looking for more space.

“The church is of interest to them, partly because of the location, partly because of the square footage inside in the large open area in the sanctuary and inside offices and so forth,” Nicklas said. “But also because it’s unique and they do unique work. They feel that they would be challenged to do more creative work in this space than other industrial spaces.”

First United Methodist Church is 31,592 square feet and comes with an additional 8,590 square feet of basement storage, according to city documents.

With the city’s approval, EggToy Studios Design is not expected to occupy the the site until after the church has vacated the property next year.

First United Methodist Church plans to sell the building to EggToy Studios Design, Inc. and lease back the space to the church once their new facility along Annie Glidden Road is constructed in the summer of 2023.

With the rezoning change, the petitioner is able to establish conformity with surrounding uses to the west at the DeKalb Public Library and to the southeast at the Agora Tower, according to city documents.

Nicklas said he’s embraced the idea of putting the church to new use.

“Many people have gone to this church for inspiration,” Nicklas said. “I think they’re going to continue to go to this building for inspiration.”

First Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Morris said the city is excited for EggToy Studios Design and what they bring to the community.

“There’s really nothing more satisfying than doing business like this and watching the community flourish and grow one small business at a time,” Morris said.

Nicklas said he believes the business proposal is a win-win for everyone involved.

“It’s a good thing for both parties,” Nicklas said. “A good thing, I think, for the neighborhood.”