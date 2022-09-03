Four residents displaced after dryer fire causes $25K worth of damage to DeKalb home

DeKALB – Four DeKalb residents were displaced after a dryer fire caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage to a DeKalb home midday Friday, DeKalb fire officials said.
DeKalb firefighters were called to the 200 block of Sycamore Road shortly after noon Friday for reports of a clothing dryer fire, according to a news release from the DeKalb Fire Department.
A portion of First Street across from Clinton Rosette Middle School was temporarily closed Friday afternoon after crews responded to the fire, DeKalb police said. The fire was not related to the school.
Fire Chief Mike Thomas said the basement fire was called in by a resident who was alerted by a smoke detector.
When crews arrived, they found high heat and heavy smoke in the basement. The fire was brought under control in 25 minutes, according to the release.
Crews were at the scene for four hours to extinguish the fire and search for hot spots.
Authorities performed a search for victims before declaring that the residence was all clear.
Thomas said the cause of the fire was deemed electrical.
“We believe estimated damage was $25,000 due to smoke, fire and water,” Thomas said.
Thomas said no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
Crews from Sycamore, Maple Park, Cortland, Burlington and Shabbona assisted, along with ComEd and DeKalb police.
This story was updated at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, with additional information from the DeKalb Fire Department.