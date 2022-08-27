DeKalb police investigate early morning gunfire Saturday

DeKALB – DeKalb police are investigating reports of gunfire in the early morning hours Saturday, after officers discovered spent bullet casings on Edgebrook Drive, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
A citywide emergency alert was sent around 4:40 a.m. Saturday by the DeKalb Police Department, alerting residents to a shots fired investigation in the 800 block of Edgebrook Drive. Police asked residents to avoid the area for about two hours.
Byrd said beyond the bullet casings discovered Saturday, police found no other indications of a shooting.
It’s the latest in a string of gun-related incidents reported this week, including a fatal shooting Wednesday outside West Ridge Apartments which left an 18-year-old dead from a gunshot wound to the head. A Tuesday shooting left a woman injured a block over on Ridge Drive, and a Monday incident on South Eighth Street involving three male juveniles left one teenager in serious condition and a 13-year-old charged with attempted murder. Michael H. Howard, 25, of DeKalb, is also charged with first degree murder in the Wednesday fatal shooting, and awaits a bond hearing in front of a DeKalb County judge.
Investigations by DeKalb police are ongoing.