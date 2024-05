The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Ryan Homes model house opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of Ryan Homes model house and welcomed it to the chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, board and community members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joined the chamber for a ribbon-cutting May 3, according to a news release.

Ryan Homes, 1725 Sunglow Lane, DeKalb, is one of the nation’s top five homebuilders. For information, call 815-215-7015 or visit ryanhomes.com.