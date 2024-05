The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating DeKalb Business Services opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the opening of DeKalb Business Services and welcomed it to the chamber’s membership.

Chamber staff, community and board members, and ambassadors celebrated the opening and joined the Chamber with a ribbon-cutting May 13, according to a news release.

DeKalb Business Services, 852 S. Fourth St., offers license renewals, title and notary services in English and Spanish. For information, call 779-270-2025.