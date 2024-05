Prep baseball

Kaneland 7, Glenbard South 0: At Maple Park in a Class 3A Benet Regional quarterfinal, Parker Violett was 3 for 3 with two home runs and six RBIs in the Knights’ win.

Alex Schiefer tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 11 and walking two. Tom Thill had two hits and every Kaneland starter had at least one hit. Thill, Violett and Zach Ramos scored twice each.

The Knights will face No. 1 Benet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.