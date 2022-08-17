DeKalb woman charged with drug-induced homicide after teenager dies of fentanyl overdose

DeKALB – A DeKalb woman is accused of causing the death of a male teenager after police say she gave him fentanyl and the minor died of an overdose, according to criminal charges filed this week in DeKalb County court.
Madison H. Ricke, 23, of the 1300 block of East Dresser Road in DeKalb, is charged with drug-induced homicide, a class 1 felony. If convicted, Ricke could face up to 15 years in prison. She is also charged with possession and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and manufacturing between 1 and 14 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
The victim was from the DeKalb area, said officials with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office.
According to DeKalb County court records, the teenager’s death was reported around April 3. Ricke is accused of delivering a controlled substance, which included fentanyl, to the minor, who ingested a portion of the fentanyl and died.
Ricke was arrested by DeKalb police on a $150,000 warrant filed Monday, and is being held at DeKalb County Jail.
Ricke appeared before Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery Tuesday for a bond hearing on the charges. Ricke was represented by DeKalb County Public Defender Chip Criswell, who did not immediately respond to request for comment on the charges.
Montgomery set Ricke’s bond at $200,000, according to court records. She would need to post 10% of that, or $20,000, to be released from jail.
The DeKalb woman has several pending criminal felony cases in DeKalb County, according to court records, including credit card forgery charges from June 2022 and felony forgery charges from December 2021. Ricke also faces theft and forgery charges from a February incident during which prosecutors allege she stole her former landlord’s kitchen appliances and sold them on Facebook Marketplace. In October 2021, Ricke was charged with felony theft.
The cases remain pending in DeKalb County court, and Ricke has filed not-guilty pleas for all but the June 2022 and new charges.
Ricke is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on all her cases at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 29, records show.