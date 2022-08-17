DeKalb woman charged with drug-induced homicide after teenager dies of fentanyl overdose

Madison H. Ricke, 23, of the 1300 block of East Dresser Road in DeKalb, is charged with drug-induced homicide, a class 1 felony after police say she caused the death of a DeKalb teenager in April 2022. If convicted, Ricke could face up to 15 years in prison. She is also charged with possession and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, and manufacturing between 1 and 14 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Jail, courthouse background by Mark Black for Shaw Local) (Shaw Local News Network)