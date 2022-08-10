Teenager injured in overnight shooting in DeKalb: Police

DeKALB – A teenager was injured in an overnight shooting earlier this week which remains under police investigation, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd Tuesday.
DeKalb police responded to a shooting on the north side in the 900 block of Greenbrier Road shortly after midnight Sunday.
According to a citywide emergency alert sent around 12:10 a.m. Monday, police asked residents to avoid the area until further notice as investigators responded to the shooting. A second alert was sent around 7:30 a.m. Monday with an all-clear.
One person was injured in the shooting, Byrd said, a male teenager who suffered one non life-threatening gunshot wound to the thigh.
“Investigation is ongoing,” Byrd said. “No arrest at this time.”
Byrd said police believe the shooting, which occurred outdoors, was an isolated incident.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.