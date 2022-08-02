City of DeKalb agrees to install stop signs where Fifth and Sixth streets intersect Culver Street

DeKALB – DeKalb city leaders say something has to give with the traffic conditions where Fifth and Sixth streets intersect Culver Street near Founder’s Elementary School.
So much so, the DeKalb City Council unanimously decided at its most recent meeting to amend an ordinance to allow for stop signs to control traffic.
City Manager Bill Nicklas said the time is now for the City Council to act on the stop signs.
“This makes a lot of sense, if you’ve been down there,” Nicklas said July 25. “As you can see, it’s uncontrolled right now and there is more traffic in the area. This is a safety matter. It’s also in the vicinity of a school. The city engineer has recommended this, and I support it.”
The City Council’s decision comes on the heels of a request made by a resident who asked the city to consider installing stop signs to address the matter.
City staff tends to support council action taken to enforce existing traffic pattern expectations, increase traffic control and safety near the school and avoid impeding traffic flow along Culver Street, according to city documents.
Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic, whose ward encompasses the streets in question, said he knows it can be dangerous out there especially if there’s low hanging tree limbs or people don’t yield.
He said the issue hits close to home for him.
“As a vehicle ended up in our mother’s front yard” after failing to yield, Verbic said.
Verbic said he’s heard about other traffic concerns that could use the city’s attention. He said he would like the city to take a close look at other intersections elsewhere in the city, as well, to determine if they may benefit from a stop sign.
“More intersections do need actual stop signs going both ways,” Verbic said.