5 things to do in DeKalb County: Juneteenth celebration, Father’s Day brunch, racing and more

1. Juneteenth: A Community Celebration of Freedom – Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb

The free family-friendly event is open to all and will feature Black vendors, food, music, local social services, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Black history trivia, games and more.

Sponsors include the city of DeKalb, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Northern Illinois University, Kishwaukee College, Mortenson Construction, DeKalb County Community Gardens, The Rock Christian Church and B.L.L.A.C.K. Inc. in DeKalb.

New Hope will also hold its Sunday morning worship service at the Band Shell at 10 a.m. before the Juneteenth celebration.

2. Friday Night Racing at Sycamore Speedway – 5 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Sycamore Speedway, 50W086 Old State Road in Maple Park

The race will feature powder puff, spectator and compact combat racing, plus socker stocker 25 lapper & demo.

Pits open at 5:30 p.m. Pit passes cost $30 for ages 14 and older and fast passes cost $15 for ages 5 and older.

General admission gates open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids age 5 to 11, and kids younger than 5 enter free.

Tickets can be bought in advance online.

Outside food or drinks are not allowed. Cash only with an ATM on site. Credit cards are accepted at the souvenir and pit shack only.

For information, visit sycamorespeedway.com.

3. Movie in the park in Sandwich – 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Knights Park, 1001 N Latham St., Sandwich

A community event for all ages, bring your own lawn chairs, blanket, frisbee, or other park-friendly toys and enjoy an evening in the park.

A showing of “Clifford the Big Red Dog” will take place at dusk.

Concessions will be available for purchase starting at 7 p.m.

Park rules include having pets on a leash. All other areas of the park, including the basketball court and playground equipment, close at dusk.

Additional information can be found on the park district website: sandwichparkdistrict.org/.

4. Slide into Summer Bash at Hopkins Pool – 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Hopkins Pool, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

Hopkins Pool is starting the summer with luau-themed activities, music and fun, both on the deck and in the water.

The first 100 participants will receive a lei and a popsicle.

Regular daily admission and season pass holder fees apply. Cost is $6 for residents and $9 for non-residents. Information about season passes can be found at dekalbparkdistrict.com/hopkins-pool.

5. Father’s Day Birdie Brunch – 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at River Heights Golf Course, 1020 Sharon Dr. DeKalb.

Celebrate Father’s day by joining the DeKalb Park District at the River Heights Clubhouse for a buffet brunch, followed by 18 holes with a cart. A tee time is needed first and can be booked at golfdekalb.com followed by a brunch reservation that needs to be made in advance at dekalbparkdistrict.com.

Saturday, from 8 to 11 a.m., is the deadline for registration. Brunch only is $10 per person. Brunch is free for dads.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.