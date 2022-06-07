Amid state deadlock, aspiring pot shop owners ask DeKalb city for more time

Jim Hughes, representative of NuMed Partners LLC – which has pot shops in Chicago, East Peoria and Urbana – asked the city of DeKalb's Planning and Zoning Commission Monday, June 6, 2022, for an extension on their approved local cannabis dispensary license. NuMed has for two years sought a state-level permit needed to operate a facility at 818 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, though a stalled lottery process has impeded the dispensary. (Kelsey Rettke)