Peru marijuana dispensary expected to move forward after court ruling

The Circuit Court of Cook County lifted the stays of 185 marijuana dispensary licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries in 2021, including one for a marijuana dispensary in Peru.

The Peru City Council had granted Kana Grove the special use permit for the dispensary in January at 1320 E 38th St., the former location of Jimmy John’s.

While Kana Grove was granted approval from the city, it was awaiting litigation to be resolved to receive its license. Kana Grove was selected by the state, by way of lottery, to receive an operating license. Kana Grove estimated it would be able to begin taking customers about one year after it receives the state’s license.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation anticipates releasing detailed information on next steps for applicants as soon as guidance is issued. The federal case concerns objections to the state’s residency requirements for dispensary owners.

“Today is a key development towards our ultimate goal of creating the most diverse, inclusive, and robust adult use cannabis industry of any state in the country,” said Mario Treto, Jr., Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “We stand ready to swiftly move forward in ensuring Illinois’ standing as a national leader in the advancement of cannabis equity.”

To ensure fairness for all applicants and correct any errors in the lottery process, IDFPR is also working on finalizing plans for three corrective lotteries in June (one for each of the cannabis dispensary license lotteries in 2021).

Kana Grove will be remodeling the interior and exterior of its building as well as going forward with a planned repaving of the parking lot. This will increase the planned number of parking spots by more than 40 spaces.