5 things to do in DeKalb County: Kite flying, Sycamore Speedway, Sandwich auto show and more

1. Get your engines started for the 59th season of Sycamore Speedway – 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, May 27, at the Sycamore Speedway, 50W086 Old State Road in Maple Park

There will be powder puff, spectator and compact combat racing, plus Socker Stocker 25 Lapper and a minivan, small SUV and small truck demolition derby.

Pit gates open at 5:30 p.m. Pit passes cost $30 for ages 14 and older and fast passes cost $15 for ages 5 and older.

General admission gates open at 6 p.m. General admission tickets cost $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5 to 11 and kids younger than 5 enter free.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Outside food or drinks are not allowed. Cash only with an ATM on site. Credit cards are accepted at the souvenir and pit shack only.

For more information, visit www.sycamorespeedway.com.

Stacy Roach of Genoa (car 43c) fights her way through other cars during the powder puff heat at Sycamore Speedway in this undated file photo. Emily Olson | For the Daily Chronicle





2. Fly a kite during the Flying 4 Kids Statewide Kite Fly – 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, at Sycamore Park District’s Legacy Campus, 480 S. Airport Road in Sycamore.

Launch water balloons and fly kites from the top of the sled hill. Free kites while supplies last. Advance registration required. Reserve a time slot by May 26 at the Community Center or by calling 815-895-3365.





3. Join the Kishwaukee Valley Wanderers for their 6th annual Poker Walk – start anytime between 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, May 28, at Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St. in Genoa.

Visit local businesses throughout downtown Genoa, take selfies and get signatures and return to the Genoa Veterans Home by 2 p.m. for a chance to win prizes. Lucha Lubre Wrestling tickets, Volksfest Tickets and more will be up for grabs.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.





4. Celebrate the start of the outdoor concert series at The Warehouse on Park’s Kickoff Party – 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at The Warehouse on Park, 662 Park Ave. in Genoa.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and The Collective will begin playing at 6 p.m. Entrance is free. All the Smoke BBQ will sell food and there will be a selection of beers and a signature event cocktail: the whiskey slushy. No one under 16 is allowed entrance and no outside food or drink is allowed.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.





5. Attend the 50th annual Silver Springs Chapter AACA Auto Show and Swap Meet – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road in Sandwich.

General admission into the event is $5. Children younger than 12 enter free.

For more information, visit the car show’s website.





Attend a local Memorial Day service on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, to remember ultimate sacrifice made by members of the military for our country’s freedoms.





