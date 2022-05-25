Memorial Day event lineup in DeKalb County

There are many events planned around the county to remember those who have died serving our country. Memorial Day is Monday, May 30.

DeKALB

Memorial Services

Time: 9 to 11:20 a.m.

Date: Sunday, May 29

Place: Locations in DeKalb

DeKalb American Legion Post 66 will hold memorial services at eight locations in DeKalb. Locations include Fairview Cemetery at 9 a.m., Malta Cemetery at 9:20 a.m., St. Mary’s Cemetery at 9:45 a.m., Kishwaukee River Bridge on First St. at 9:55 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ at 10:10 a.m., Ohio Grove Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. and Afton Cemetery at 11:20 a.m.

Mayors’ Memorial Day Breakfast

Time: 6:45 to 7:15 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 30

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Information: 815-758-5788

Breakfast will be served from 6:45 to 7:15 a.m with a United Prayer at 7:15 a.m. and a short program at 7:30 a.m. that will end by 8 a.m.

After the breakfast, there will be a motorcycle parade escort in the DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa Memorial Day parades. A safety briefing will be held at 8 a.m. with everyone departing at 8:15 a.m.

Memorial Day Parade and Service

Time: 9 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 30

Place: At 8:15 a.m., a time capsule will be placed in the restored clock at Memorial Park, 101 E. Lincoln Highway. A service with American Legion Post 66 and city officials will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the clock.

Lineup for the parade will begin at 8:30 a.m. at North Third and Locust streets. The parade starts at 9 a.m. and will go west down Locust Street before turning north on Linden Place. After the parade, at 9:30 a.m., there will be a program on the Ellwood House Museum lawn, 420 E. Linden Place. Following the service, the first floor of the mansion will be open free of charge.

GENOA

Memorial Day Parade and Service

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 30

Place: Starts at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., and ends at the Genoa Cemetery, where services will take place at noon.

HINCKLEY

Memorial Day Service

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 30

Place: Community Building, 120 Maple St. in Hinckley

MALTA

Malta Community Memorial Day Service

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 30

Place: Malta United Methodist Church, 210 E. Sprague St.

The memorial service will allow the community to remember and honor all military veterans and those presently serving our country in the military.

MAPLE PARK

Memorial Day Services

Time: 9:15 to 10:45 a.m. cemetery services, 11:30 a.m. American Legion Post ceremony, noon lunch

Date: Monday, May 30

Place: Seven local cemeteries and Maple Park American Legion Post 312, 203 Main St.

Schedule: 9:15 a.m. Pierce Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 9:45 a.m. Gardner Methodist Cemetery, 10 a.m. Van Vlak Cemetery, 10:15 a.m. Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, 10:30 a.m. South Burlington Cemetery and 10:45 a.m. Ohio Grove Cemetery. Around 11:30 a.m., there will be a ceremony at the American Legion, 203 Main St., led by Cmdr. David Trumble. After the ceremony, there will be an open house with free hamburgers, hot dogs and fries.

Rochelle

Roberts Armory WWII Museum Hours

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Date: Monday, May 30

Place: Roberts Armory World War II Museum

The museum will be open to the public with no admission charge on Memorial Day. The Higgins Boat will be open for viewing, weather permitting. The next opening will be Aug. 20. Many World War II artifacts will be on display including tanks, trucks, cannons and Rochelle News-Leader newspapers from 1945 with photographs of Rochelle residents who served during the war.Museum vehicles will also be in Rochelle’s Memorial Day parade. To get to the museum, follow the signs on the Army truck at Route 251 and Intermodal Drive.

SYCAMORE

Memorial Day Service

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Monday, May 30

Place: Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St.

There will be a parade beginning at Cross and Charles streets through the Avenue of Flags to the Rotunda. The Sycamore Middle School Band will play patriotic songs, local Scouts will perform a flag-folding ceremony, Dave Lundberg will sing patriotic songs and the Sycamore Veterans Club will have a ceremony for all veterans who have died.