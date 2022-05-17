DeKalb teachers’ union proposes changes to district’s elementary art program

DeKALB – The DeKalb School District 428 teachers’ union is asking the school board to consider changes to elementary art classes next year for what the union says will afford art teachers greater opportunity to forge student relationships.

According to a proposal document released ahead of Tuesday’s DeKalb school board meeting, the union is asking for elementary art classes to happen on a weekly basis instead of once every eight days. The current course schedule also holds art classes for 45 minutes every eight days. While the proposed changes would shorten that time to a half hour, the union asked for a more frequent, weekly basis.

“This current scheduling model allows art teachers to be focused on two elementary buildings, which allows them to better create relationships with the students they have,” the proposal reads.

The current language in district code states that “The district shall provide art education to students in grades K-5 for no less than one 45-minute period every eight days through the use of specialists.”

The new wording would state that “The district shall provide art education to students in grades K-5 for no less than one 30-minute period through the use of specialists.”

Art education would be shortened by 15 minutes because of scheduled professional learning community meetings. The school calendar was adjusted so that PLCs are happening two times per month for a longer duration rather than once a week for one hour.

“It also ensures that students are receiving art education one time per week on a routine basis,” according to the proposal. “This provides time for the art teachers and students to get through their curriculum and work on projects on a regular basis.”

The school board will discuss the proposal and whether to sign a letter of agreement with the DCTA during the scheduled school board meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the The Education Center, 901 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb.