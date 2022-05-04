Bond reduction denied for DeKalb man accused of rape

DeKALB - A DeKalb man accused of raping a woman at his apartment last month will remain in jail until at least June after an appeal to reduce his $50,000 bond was denied by a judge Tuesday.
David C. Choice, 27, of the 800 block of Fotis Drive in DeKalb, is charged with criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse after the incident, which allegedly occurred around April 6.
Choice has been held at DeKalb County Jail since April 27 on the charges, unable to post the $5,000 needed to be released from jail, said his lawyer, Public Defender Chip Criswell during a virtual bond hearing Tuesday.
DeKalb County Judge Marcy Buick denied the public defender’s office’s motion to reduce Choice’s bond.
“I think there is some missing information that would help the court decide whether or not it would be appropriate to reduce David’s bail in this case,” Buick said in her ruling. “So today I’m not going to modify the monetary bail that has been set based on the information that I reviewed.”
According to DeKalb County court records, DeKalb police responded to a sexual assault complaint April 6 and met with a woman at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital’s emergency department. She was at the hospital that day having a rape kit completed.
The woman told police that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew in the 800 block of Fotis Drive, records state. Police reportedly showed her a photo lineup, and she identified Choice as the man who allegedly raped her.
According to DeKalb police documents, a DeKalb police officer called Choice using an eavesdropping device, called an overhear, approved by a judge.
During that conversation, Choice allegedly apologized for what happened, records state.
On April 27, police interviewed Choice at the DeKalb Police Department. During the conversation, police said Choice admitted to kissing the woman, fondling her breasts and having sex with her. He allegedly told police he heard the woman tell him to stop three times, but he continued having sex with her until she said stop a third time and began crying.
Criswell argued that Choice’s bond should be reduced and asked for his client’s release on a recognizance bond instead, citing the man’s lack of prior criminal history and pretrial assessment’s which recommended his release.
Prosecutors, however, asked that bond remain due to the nature of the charges.
“That’s state’s primary concern is actually this particular allegation,” Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Regna said. “It is very troubling and disturbing what occurred in this situation. We believe the bond’s appropriately set.”
Choice is next scheduled to appear for a status hearing at 2:30 p.m. June 1.