Somonauk home a total loss after fires causes $250K in damages, says fire chief

SOMONAUK - A fire that started in a bedroom at a home in rural Somonauk Friday caused an estimated $250,000 worth of damage, said Somonauk Fire Chief Pat Colford Monday.

Colford, of the Somonauk fire department district, said the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Four adults and one child were at home during the time of the fire, the chief said. They all made it out of the building safely, though two of the residents were checked at the scene by paramedics but didn’t require additional medical treatment, he said.

“Windy conditions hindered the firefighting efforts,” Colford said. “Fire units were at the scene for about 5 hours.”

Somonauk firefighters responded to a report of a bedroom on fire inside a home in the 11000 block of Pine Road in Somonauk around 6:22 a.m. Friday. When the crews arrived at the scene of the two story home, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Colford said 16 area fire departments responded to the call to assist, including Cortland and Sandwich.

The home has been deemed a total loss, with an estimated $250,000 worth of damages to the house and its content.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that DeKalb Fire Department participated in the response to this emergency call. DeKalb fire crews were not on the scene for this fire. This article was updated at 5:15 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 to reflect