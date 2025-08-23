Daily Chronicle 2025 girls cross country preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb Barbs

Head coach: Mike Wolf (28th season)

Last year: 6th in DVC, 7th at Class 3A Harlem regional, 15th at Class 3A Lake Park sectional

Top returners: Alina Arguello, so., Stephanie Castro, so., Alex Schwantes, jr., Maret Siblik, sr., Sam Vander Bleek, jr.

Top newcomers: Bri Hueramo, fr., Becca Trotter, fr.

Worth noting: Junior Alex Schwantes will lead the way for a squad that should boast a closer pack than in recent years. “I believe we will have a closer pack this year with a number of girls training at a higher level than in the past,” Barbs coach Mike Wolf said. “They have been encouraging and pushing each other in training this summer and they are a more confident group.”

Sycamore Spartans

Head coach: Adam Bezinovich (13th season)

Last year: 4th in Interstate Eight, 8th in Belvidere North regional

Top returners: Layna Berry, so., Kendall Green, jr., Layla Janisch, sr.

Top newcomers: Anna Anderson, fr., Kylie Kula, fr., Chloe Shere, fr.

Worth noting: A few freshmen along with a few returners, including senior Layla Janisch, should have Sycamore in a good position to compete this fall. Janisch, sophomore Layna Berry and junior Kendall Green were among the team’s top five competitors last season. “If we make the progress we are capable of making this season we should compete for the conference title and qualify for sectionals,” Sycamore coach Adam Bezinovich said. “At sectionals if we run our best race as a team we should be in the mix to qualify as a team to state.”

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Head coach: Alexandra Jerbi (first season)

Last year: 6th in BNC, 2nd at Class 1A Seneca regional, 7th at Rock Island (Alleman) sectional

Top returners: Emma James, jr., Gracie Zapatka, jr.

Top newcomers: Alexa Ayala, so., Kennedy Smith. so

Worth noting: Came up a spot short of getting to state as a team last fall. Emma Jones is coming off a record-breaking season and will lead the team. New coach Alexandra Jerbi is a 2019 graduate of the school who had the fastest 3-mile time in girls program history at the time of her graduation. She’ll coach alongside Grace Nelson.

Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Head coach: Amber Moore (fifth season)

Last year: Individuals only in state series.

Top returners: Isabella Canzoneri, sr., Zeta Fay, jr.

Top newcomers: None provided.

Worth noting: Last fall junior Zeta Fay led the Royals with a 19th place effort (22:57.80) during the Class 1A regional to advance to the Class 1A Rock Island (Alleman) sectional where she took 64th with a PR (21:42.5). Similar to the boys team, newcomers could be fine additions, even for some who are entirely new to this sport.

Kaneland Knights

Head coach: Doug Ecker (39th season)

Last year: 3rd in Interstate Eight, 5th in Class 2A Belvedere North regional, 17th in Class 2A Kaneland sectional

Top returners: Danielle Bower, sr., Graycen Cole, sr.

Top newcomers: Macey Jug, fr.

Worth noting: The Knights lost a huge group of athletes having had 12 seniors last year. With three incoming freshmen the Knights still will only have seven athletes overall. “Our focus will be on individual development and concentrating on keeping all seven healthy throughout the year,” Kaneland coach Doug Ecker said. Jug had success in seventh and eighth grade and should fit in nicely with seniors Danielle Bower and Graycen Cole.