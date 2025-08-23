Daily Chronicle 2025 girls cross country preview: 5 to watch

Sycamore’s Layla Janisch is happy with her time as she finishes the girls varsity race last year at the Sycamore Cross Country Invite at Kishwaukee College in Malta. (Mark Busch)

Danielle Bower, sr., Kaneland

The Knights’ top performer is coming off a season in which she took second place in conference, ninth in the Class 2A Belvedere North regional and 23rd in the Class 2A Kaneland sectional with a PR (18:54.14).

Emma James, jr., Genoa-Kingston

Placed 25th during sectionals last fall (20:05.1). Set a new indoor 3200 run school record during the spring with the girls track and field team.

Layla Janisch, sr., Sycamore

Ran a personal best (18:34.91) at the Class 2A state finals last year to finish 61st. She’ll be the No. 1 for the Spartans again this season.

Macey Jug, fr., Kaneland

Entering high school after finishing 11th (12:18.8) and 12th (12:08.14) as a seventh and eighth grader respectively in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 4A state finals two-mile race.

Alex Schwantes, jr., DeKalb

Her PR (18:18) during the Class 3A Lake Park sectional narrowly earned her a trip to state last fall.