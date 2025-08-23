Daily Chronicle 2025 girls cross country preview: 5 to watch

Danielle Bower, sr., Kaneland
The Knights’ top performer is coming off a season in which she took second place in conference, ninth in the Class 2A Belvedere North regional and 23rd in the Class 2A Kaneland sectional with a PR (18:54.14).
Emma James, jr., Genoa-Kingston
Placed 25th during sectionals last fall (20:05.1). Set a new indoor 3200 run school record during the spring with the girls track and field team.
Layla Janisch, sr., Sycamore
Ran a personal best (18:34.91) at the Class 2A state finals last year to finish 61st. She’ll be the No. 1 for the Spartans again this season.
Macey Jug, fr., Kaneland
Entering high school after finishing 11th (12:18.8) and 12th (12:08.14) as a seventh and eighth grader respectively in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class 4A state finals two-mile race.
Alex Schwantes, jr., DeKalb
Her PR (18:18) during the Class 3A Lake Park sectional narrowly earned her a trip to state last fall.