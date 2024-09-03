Daily Chronicle 2024 Girls Cross Country Preview: 5 to Watch

Alex Schwantes, so., DeKalb

“Alex was pretty much our No. 2 last year, so she was really a strong consistent force, and I expect her to lead our group this year,” said DeKalb coach Mike Wolf.

Sam Vander Bleek, so., DeKalb

“One girl that came out who I’m excited about this fall is Sam Vander Bleek,” said Barbs coach Mike Wolf. “She’s one that I think could really see some surprising improvement because of what we saw from her at the end of her track season last year.”

Layla Janish, jr., Sycamore

“She had a strong summer. She should be in the mix for the one of the top spots this year in the conference meet again,” said Spartans coach Adam Bezinovich. “And she has a really good shot at making it through regionals and hopefully, through sectionals this year.”

Danielle Bower, jr., Kaneland

“She has a goal of qualifying as an individual for the state meet this year. I think that is realistic,” Knights coach Doug Ecker said. “She can give herself the opportunities to achieve that. She has worked hard,” Bower finished third in last year’s Interstate Eight Conference meet and was Kaneland’s top runner in the regional and sectional races.

James as a freshman qualified last year as an individual for the Class 1A state race. “She had a fantastic summer, everything went smoothly.,” co-head coach Grace Nelson said. “We ran a lot of miles and I think she’s in for a pretty good season.”