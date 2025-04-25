Luke Curtis, Sycamore tennis edge DeKalb 4-3

Sycamore number two singles player Luke Curtis returns a serve Thursday, April 24, 2025, during their match against DeKalb at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – With pretty much a new squad from last year’s senior-laden team that took 12th at state, Sycamore sophomore Luke Curtis said opponents have underestimated the Spartans this year.

They shouldn’t be, he added, and showed another reason why on Thursday against DeKalb with a straight-set win, helping the Spartans to a 4-3 win in the rivalry battle.

“Based on what I was doing on JV, what my friends were doing on JV, our expectations were high,” said Curtis after running his record to 4-2 on the year. “We are performing to the best of our ability and we are crushing it out there. Teams might underestimate us because what we have lost but there’s no reason to. We are pushing through.”

The Spartans (5-1) swept the singles matches, with Curtis picking up a 6-1, 6-0 win against Jorge Martinez Esquivel at No. 2.

Regan Ni knocked off Ata Shakir at No. 1 (6-3, 6-0) and Matthew Calligan beat Michael Biundo at No. 2, 6-1, 6-0.

Even though it’s not a conference match, Curtis said facing DeKalb has a different feel to it.

“Throughout the school day you’re locked in,” Curtis said. “You have your headphones in, listening to music, just getting through the day. But you know you’ve got something coming at the end of the day. Then once we get out here at 2:30, we’re all (snaps fingers) flipped a switch, dialed in, and ready to go.”

The Barbs picked up wins in three of the four doubles matches, including an epic 6-3, 1-6, 14-12 win for Kameron Falk and Esteban Cordero at No. 2.

“That was a fun one,” Bjelk said. “It was a good battle. They’ve been playing well, Esteban and Kameron, all season. I’m glad they got the win there.”

Charlie Vander Bleek and Jonathan Zuniga won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 4 doubles for the Barbs, while the Spartans’ No. 3 duo of James McConkie and Marty Eich won 6-3, 6-2.

Matthew Williams and Ryan Lottes picked up their third win in as many days for the Barbs (8-6), winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1.

“Really we just went out there and played with all our heart,” Williams said. “We’re really trying to focus in on the consistent part of the game.”

Williams and Lottes are 7-2 on the year and have won three matches this week, including a DuPage Valley conference match against Naperville Central on Tuesday.

“It definitely boosts the morale when we get a win,” Lottes said. “If we get a win our confidence is at an all-time high, especially against conference opponents.”

That confidence is helpful as the season winds down. The postseason is a month away, with DeKalb heading to the 2A Rockford Auburn Sectional and Sycamore competing in the Class 1A Rochelle Sectional.

Curtis said he and the team are optimistic heading into the postseason.

“We’re feeling amazing and I don’t think we can lose this momentum,” Curtis said. “We’re gonna chug, we’re gonna push through this season and postseason.”

Regardless of how the postseason turns out, Sycamore coach Rob Majerus said the season has been a great success for Curtis and the rest of the young Spartans.

Majerus said there’s a focus on improving every day, and Curtis has taken that lesson well.

“He’s off to a great start as a sophomore, carrying a big load at either No. 1 or No. 2 singles,” Majerus said. “He’s learning every time out, just finding different ways to combat an opponent. As a young kid playing on the varsity level, this is just great experience for him.”