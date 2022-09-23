Boys soccer: Two first-half goals doom DeKalb against Auburn

DeKALB – In a season full of ups and downs for DeKalb, a 2-1 loss to Auburn on Thursday probably qualifies as a down for the Barbs.
The Knights (2-14) picked up their second win of the season behind two first-half goals by Elisa Loishe, and DeKalb (5-6-1) lost for the fourth straight time.
“Regardless of a team’s record, if you don’t bring it, anybody can beat anybody,” coach Patrick Hamilton said. “It’s what we talked about at the end of the match. Don’t read into records. I know with media, social media, now it’s easier than ever to look at a team’s record that’s 1-14 and not look at results and how some results have been high quality against really good teams.
“We didn’t bring it, and this is what happens.”
Loishe twice used his speed to create scoring opportunities for himself past the DeKalb defense, connecting in the ninth minute and again in the 28th.
Those were the only two shots DeKalb allowed all match. The Barbs took two shots in the first half but had six opportunities in the second half, only connecting when Landon Weishar scored right out of an injury stoppage in the 64th minute.
DeKalb also had two free kicks in the final five minutes, but one by Weishar sailed long in the 76th minute, and one by Aaron Tierney was cleared by the Knights from in front of the net.
“We generated some opportunities, but we didn’t generate as much cleanliness as we’d like in the final third,” Hamilton said. “But our guys battled, and that’s the final takeaway. It’s disappointing, but you learn from disappointment like you learn from success.
“We have to learn to play quicker. We have to learn to go attack the ball. We have to learn to produce more numbers into the box, and the good news for us is we have a couple weeks to change it.”
The Barbs got off to a fast start this season, winning the Barb Cup and allowing one goal through their first six matches. But since a 2-0 win against DuPage Valley Conference foe Metea Valley on Sept. 6, the Barbs are 1-5 and have given up nine goals on their current four-game skid.
“It’s been the year of waves,” Hamilton said. “When you’re high on the mountain, take a look off, ‘cause the view’s really good. When you find yourself in a slump, it takes a little bit, but you can’t be too high on the highs or too low on the lows. It’s a process.
“And we knew with the group we have, we’re experienced with age, but we lack some varsity experience. We knew it was going to be a process, and as long as we buy in on the process, I’m OK with where we’re at.”
The Barbs return to action Saturday against Hampshire and then resume conference play against Naperville Central on Tuesday.
Hamilton said the season is a process, and he expects by the time the postseason rolls around his team will be improved.
“You’ve seen us play really brilliant football, you’ve seen us struggle to connect something,” Hamilton said. “Understanding what tempo we have to play at and what effort we have to provide day in and day out, not just 40 minutes at a time, is a learning process, and we’ll get there.”