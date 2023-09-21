Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Hinckley-Big Rock golfer Saje Beane

With conference tournaments signaling the start of the postseason this week, Hinckley-Big Rock golfer Saje Beane picked the right time to start surging.
He carded a 42 and earned medalist honors last week, a week before the postseason is set to begin.
Each week, the Daily Chronicle asks our Athlete of the Week the same five questions and gives them the chance to ask a question for next week’s winner.
Here’s what Beane had to say. Answers have been edited for clarity.
What is your pregame music?
Beane: Don’t really listen to anything before a match, just try to get loose and relax.
What was the last TV show or movie you watched?
Beane: I don’t watch TV at all. Instead I drive around in my Challenger listening to mainly rap.
Other than your course, where is your favorite place to play?
Beane: I love Indian Oaks [the Royals’ home course in Shabbona], but I really enjoy The Creek in Shabbona.
For you, what does a perfect match look like?
Beane: A round with no mishit balls and chipping and putting well.
What’s the one thing about golf people don’t realize?
Beane: If you swing the club harder, it doesn’t mean the ball will go farther. You are actually more likely to mishit the ball.
From last week’s athlete of the week, Hinckley-Big Rock’s Tyler Smith: What’s one superstition about your sport?
Beane: If you don’t have cool tees, you won’t drive the ball well.
What question would you like to ask next week’s athlete of the week?
Beane: What’s your favorite place to get pizza from?