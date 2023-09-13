September 13, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Hinckley-Big Rock’s Tyler Smith

By Eddie Carifio
Hinckley-Big Rock's Tyler Smith kicks the ball into play from a corner kick during the first half of the game against Indian Creek held at Hinckley-Big Rock High School on Monday Sept. 26th.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Tyler Smith kicks the ball into play on a corner kick during the first half of the game against Indian Creek held at Hinckley-Big Rock High School last season. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Two games, two game-winners.

Hinckley-Big Rock forward Tyler Smith led a pair of Royals victories, scoring a hat trick and assisting on another goal in a 4-3 win against Stillman Valley on Saturday. He also had the first goal in a 3-0 win against Princeton on Thursday.

Each week, the Daily Chronicle asks our Athlete of the Week the same five questions, plus is giving them the chance to ask a question for next week’s winner.

Here’s what Smith had to say. Answers have been edited for clarity.

What is your pregame music?

Smith: Rap - Drake and Kanye [West]

What was the last TV show or movie you watched?

Smith: Brooklyn 99. Give it an eight out of 10.

Other than your home field, where is your favorite place to play?

Smith: Indian Creek because it is close to home and I know a lot of people from there.

For you, what does a perfect game look like?

Smith: A victory with three goals and three assists.

What’s the one thing about soccer people don’t realize?

Smith: Soccer is a lot more than kicking a ball, there is more skill involved

From last week’s athlete of the week, Genoa-Kingston’s Jay Wolcott: What is your pregame meal?

Smith: Teriyaki salmon and rice with broccoli.

What question would you like to ask next week’s athlete of the week?

Smith: What’s one superstition that you have about your sport?