DeKalb County sports schedule for August 26-31, 2023

Schedules are provided by the schools. To report an error or a change, please contact us at sports@daily-chronicle.com
Monday, August 26
Boys golf: DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland at Mark Rolfing Cup, 1 p.m., Kishwaukee Country Club; Indian Creek, Hinckley-Big Rock at Seneca, 1 p.m., The Creek
Girls tennis: Yorkville at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.; Sycamore at Freeport, 4 p.m.
Volleyball: DeKalb at Burlington Central, 5:30 p.m.; Kaneland at Genoa-Kingston, 6 p.m.; North Boone at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: Genoa-Kingston at Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 27
Boys soccer: DeKalb, Sycamore at Barb Cup, 5 p.m., NIU rec fields; West Aurora at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.; Genoa-Kingston at Somonauk, 4:30 p.m.; South Beloit at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf: Sycamore at Belvidere, 4 p.m., Timber Pointe; Stillman Valley at Genoa-Kingston, 4:15 p.m., Swan Hills
Girls golf: Stillman Valley at Genoa-Kingston, 4:15 p.m., Swan Hills
Boys cross country: Genoa-Kingston at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m., Centennial Park
Girls cross country: Genoa-Kingston at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m., Centennial Park
Volleyball: Ashton-Franklin Center at Indian Creek, 7 p.m.; Hinckley-Big Rock at Aurora Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Hiawatha at Alden-Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 28
Boys golf: DeKalb at Waubonsie Valley, 3:30 p.m., White Eagle; Genoa-Kingston at Byron, 4 p.m., Prairie View; Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 4 p.m., Earlville Country Club
Girls golf: Genoa-Kingston at Byron, 4 p.m., Prairie View; Hinckley-Big Rock at Westmont, 4:30 p.m., Twin Lakes Golf Club
Boys soccer: DeKalb, Sycamore at Barb Cup, 5 p.m., NIU rec fields
Girls tennis: Hononegah at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.; Sycamore at Yorkville, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard North at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball: Sycamore at DeKalb, 6 p.m.; Kaneland at Wheaton North tournament, 4:30 p.m.
Boys cross country: Sycamore at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Girls cross country: Sycamore at Morris, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 29
Boys golf: DeKalb at Belvidere North, 9 a.m., Timber Pointe; Hinckley-Big Rock, Sandwich, Westmont at Indian Creek, 4 p.m., Indian Oaks
Girls golf: Sandwich at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4 p.m., Indian Oaks
Boys soccer: DeKalb, Sycamore at Barb Cup, 5 p.m., NIU rec fields; Plano at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.
Girls swimming: St. Francis at DeKalb-Sycamore, 4:30 p.m.
Boys cross country: Mendota, Hinckley-Big Rock at Genoa-Kingston, 5 p.m., Walcamp
Girls cross country: Mendota, Hinckley-Big Rock at Genoa-Kingston, 5 p.m., Walcamp
Volleyball: Hinckley-Big Rock at Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 30
Football: DeKalb vs. Sycamore, 7 p.m., Huskie Stadium; Kaneland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Hiawatha at Rockford Christian Life, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer: Genoa-Kingston at Oregon tournament, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 31
College football: Western Illinois at Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Boys soccer: DeKalb, Sycamore at Barb Cup, 5 p.m., NIU rec fields; Genoa-Kingston at Oregon tournament, 10 a.m.; Indian Creek, Hinckley-Big Rock at Serena tournament, 10 a.m.
Girls tennis: Sycamore doubles tournament, 9 a.m.
Volleyball: Kaneland at Wheaton North tournament, 8 a.m.; Indian Creek at Ottawa tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Hinckley-Big Rock at Somonauk tournament, 8 a.m.; Hiawatha at Schaumburg Christian, 9 a.m.
Boys golf: Genoa-Kingston at Hinckley- Big Rock, 4 p.m., Indian Oaks
Girls golf: Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock at Oregon, 8 a.m., Sunset Golf Club