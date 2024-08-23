DeKalb County sports schedule for August 26-31, 2023

Hiawatha’s Aiden Cooper (left) throws a pass during practice Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, at the school in Kirkland. (Mark Busch)

Monday, August 26

Boys golf: DeKalb, Sycamore, Kaneland at Mark Rolfing Cup, 1 p.m., Kishwaukee Country Club; Indian Creek, Hinckley-Big Rock at Seneca, 1 p.m., The Creek

Girls tennis: Yorkville at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.; Sycamore at Freeport, 4 p.m.

Volleyball: DeKalb at Burlington Central, 5:30 p.m.; Kaneland at Genoa-Kingston, 6 p.m.; North Boone at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: Genoa-Kingston at Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 27

Boys soccer: DeKalb, Sycamore at Barb Cup, 5 p.m., NIU rec fields; West Aurora at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.; Genoa-Kingston at Somonauk, 4:30 p.m.; South Beloit at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf: Sycamore at Belvidere, 4 p.m., Timber Pointe; Stillman Valley at Genoa-Kingston, 4:15 p.m., Swan Hills

Girls golf: Stillman Valley at Genoa-Kingston, 4:15 p.m., Swan Hills

Boys cross country: Genoa-Kingston at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m., Centennial Park

Girls cross country: Genoa-Kingston at Rock Falls, 4:30 p.m., Centennial Park

Volleyball: Ashton-Franklin Center at Indian Creek, 7 p.m.; Hinckley-Big Rock at Aurora Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Hiawatha at Alden-Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Boys golf: DeKalb at Waubonsie Valley, 3:30 p.m., White Eagle; Genoa-Kingston at Byron, 4 p.m., Prairie View; Hinckley-Big Rock at Earlville, 4 p.m., Earlville Country Club

Girls golf: Genoa-Kingston at Byron, 4 p.m., Prairie View; Hinckley-Big Rock at Westmont, 4:30 p.m., Twin Lakes Golf Club

Boys soccer: DeKalb, Sycamore at Barb Cup, 5 p.m., NIU rec fields

Girls tennis: Hononegah at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.; Sycamore at Yorkville, 4:30 p.m.; Glenbard North at Kaneland, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball: Sycamore at DeKalb, 6 p.m.; Kaneland at Wheaton North tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Sycamore at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Sycamore at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

Boys golf: DeKalb at Belvidere North, 9 a.m., Timber Pointe; Hinckley-Big Rock, Sandwich, Westmont at Indian Creek, 4 p.m., Indian Oaks

Girls golf: Sandwich at Hinckley-Big Rock, 4 p.m., Indian Oaks

Boys soccer: DeKalb, Sycamore at Barb Cup, 5 p.m., NIU rec fields; Plano at Indian Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: St. Francis at DeKalb-Sycamore, 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country: Mendota, Hinckley-Big Rock at Genoa-Kingston, 5 p.m., Walcamp

Girls cross country: Mendota, Hinckley-Big Rock at Genoa-Kingston, 5 p.m., Walcamp

Volleyball: Hinckley-Big Rock at Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Football: DeKalb vs. Sycamore, 7 p.m., Huskie Stadium; Kaneland at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; Hiawatha at Rockford Christian Life, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Genoa-Kingston at Oregon tournament, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

College football: Western Illinois at Northern Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Boys soccer: DeKalb, Sycamore at Barb Cup, 5 p.m., NIU rec fields; Genoa-Kingston at Oregon tournament, 10 a.m.; Indian Creek, Hinckley-Big Rock at Serena tournament, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis: Sycamore doubles tournament, 9 a.m.

Volleyball: Kaneland at Wheaton North tournament, 8 a.m.; Indian Creek at Ottawa tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Hinckley-Big Rock at Somonauk tournament, 8 a.m.; Hiawatha at Schaumburg Christian, 9 a.m.

Boys golf: Genoa-Kingston at Hinckley- Big Rock, 4 p.m., Indian Oaks

Girls golf: Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock at Oregon, 8 a.m., Sunset Golf Club