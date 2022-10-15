Stories, photos and more from the DeKalb area in Week 8

DeKalb 14, Neuqua Valley 0: DeKalb picked up a statement win with a 14-0 upset of DVC-leading Neuqua Valley behind three forced turnovers by Austin Martin and a huge second half by Nathan Hoard.

[ Photos: DeKalb, Neuqua Valley football meet in a conference matchup ]

Sycamore 28, La Salle-Peru 0: After finding it difficult to run in the first half and leading by one touchdown at the break, Sycamore spread out its offense in the second half, scored on its first two drives of the third quarter and beat La Salle-Peru 28-0.

[ Photos: Sycamore vs L-P in Week 8 Football ]

Kaneland 45, Woodstock North 6: The Knights had no trouble on the road in a one-sided Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight Conference victory over the Thunder.

Genoa-Kingston 44, Rockford Christian 6: The Cogs opened the contest with 44 unanswered points before allowing a late touchdown with the starters on the bench. Brody Engel found the end zone three times in the victory — twice on the ground and once on a three-yard pass from Nathan Kleba.

Central City (Iowa) 44, Hiawatha 26: The Hawks lost after the 3-plus hour bus ride to fall to 5-3 on the year.