Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, October 14

Genoa-Kingston’s football team notched a commanding 44-6 victory over Rockford Christian on Friday in Genoa, improving to 6-3 overall and 6-3 in Big Northern Conference play with one game left in the regular season.
The Cogs opened the game with 44 straight points before allowing a late touchdown with the starters on the bench. Brody Engel found the end zone three times in the victory – twice on the ground and once on a 3-yard pass from Nathan Kleba.
Junior Leon had a field goal, hit five of six extra points and recovered one of his own onside kicks. He had this performance after helping the G-K soccer team win a regional title in Oregon, getting back to the field in Genoa eight minutes before kickoff.
Kaneland 45, Woodstock North 6: At Woodstock, the Knights had no trouble on the road in a one-sided Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 White victory over the Thunder.
Kaneland is 5-3 overall and 4-2 in conference play heading into the final week of the regular season.
Central City (Iowa) 44, Hiawatha 26: In Iowa, the Hawks lost after the 3-plus hour bus ride to fall to 5-3 on the year.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Woodstock Invite: At Woodstock, Kaneland head coach Cyndi Violett earned the 300th win of her career as the Knights defeated Marengo 25-22, 25-22 and Harlem 25-22, 25-12 to improve to 23-5 overall on the season.
Plainfield tourney: At Plainfield, Genoa-Kingston ran its record to 29-2 with wins over Minooka and Hinsdale Central.
The Cogs beat Hinsdale Central 25-19, 25-13 behind 17 assists and 12 kills from Alivia Keegan, 11 digs and seven kills from Alayna Pierce, 14 digs from Hannah Langton and eight kills and three blocks by Lily Mueller.
Against Minooka, Pierce had 12 digs and 10 kills, Keegan had 13 assists and seven kills, and Langton pitched in 10 digs.