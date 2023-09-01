Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Hinckley-Big Rock’s ILY Hunt

The week of Aug. 21 was a big one for ILY Hunt.
The Hinckley-Big Rock senior volleyball player set the school’s all-time kills record in the first match of the season. And she’s been putting up big numbers ever since.
Hunt was named the Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week. In an online poll, she beat Genoa-Kingston volleyball player Alayna Pierce, Sycamore tennis player Lizzie McConckey and DeKalb soccer player Dom Garcia.
Each week, the Daily Chronicle asks our Athlete of the Week the same five questions, plus is giving them the chance to ask a question for next week’s winner.
Here’s what Hunt had to say.
What is your pregame music?
Hunt: Rap
What was the last TV show or movie you watched?
Hunt: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Other than your home court, where is your favorite place to play?
Hunt: I love to play at Indian Creek.
For you, what does a perfect game look like?
Hunt: Definitely playing with my best friends all doing our best and just having fun.
What’s the one thing about volleyball people don’t realize?
Hunt: Volleyball is just about learning to play in the chaos, it is completely unpredictable, and not letting it play a mind game within yourself is rule one.
What question would you like to ask next week’s athlete of the week?
Hunt: What are your pregame rituals?