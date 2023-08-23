Volleyball: ILY Hunt sets career kills record, but H-BR falls in season opener

HINCKLEY – The Hinckley-Big Rock Royals have a new all-time kills queen.
Senior ILY Hunt set the record for most career kills in the second set of their season-opening 25-22, 25-19 loss to Aurora Christian on Tuesday.
Hunt needed four kills for the record heading into the second set and rattled off three straight kills to open the set. With the Royals trailing the Eagles 12-10, Hunt smashed the ball off a block in the center of the court, and it dropped in front of the net for the school record.
[ Photos: Hinckley-Big Rock volleyball hosts Aurora Christian ]
The Royals hung tough throughout the match but couldn’t match the power of the Eagles.
“I love playing. I love getting kills, so it’s just great,” Hunt said. “I know my teammates really helped me through. They are definitely a big part of it, and I couldn’t do it without them.”
Hunt had five kills in the set and seven for the match.
This is Hunt’s second school record. Last year she set the Royals’ record for kills in a season.
“I love playing. I love getting kills, so it’s just great. I know my teammates really helped me through. They are definitely a big part of it, and I couldn’t do it without them.”— ILY Hunt, Hinckley-Big Rock volleyball
The Royals hung tough throughout the match, but couldn’t match the power of the Eagles.
Despite the loss, Royals coach Jessica Bivens was pleased with the team’s effort.
“I am over the moon,” Bivens said. “We played Aurora Christian at regionals [a 25-20, 25-18 semifinal loss last year] and, whew, was that a rough game. At times we were ahead of them, and they were really able to compete with them. I am ecstatic with them. We are all super proud of each other.”
The second set featured Hunt’s big moment, but Eagles sophomore outside hitter Hope Wagner was too much for the home team in that second game.
Wagner woke up in the second game with three straight kills of her own to answer Hunt right back. Wagner had eight kills in the set and 10 for the match.
“It was pretty exhilarating,” Wagner said. “It was fun. They gave us such a hard push, and we pushed back.”
The Eagles ran away after Hunt’s record-setting point, scoring five straight points to go up 17-11.
“Electric is the word,” Eagles coach Mayra Johnson said. “I think we came out to make a statement: Aurora Christian is back. It’s been a couple of years coming, and I’m really proud of what they’ve done.”
The Royals kept fighting but couldn’t cut into the lead.
The Royals battled back and forth with the Eagles in the first set, opening strong with a 6-1 lead, including a play where Hunt had a big block and kill in the same live ball action. The Eagles came back firing to go on an 8-1 run to take the lead back.
The Royals kept coming with another four-point run, but the Eagles smashed three straight kills to put their lead to 24-21 before closing out the Royals in the set.