Scores, results and photos for the Daily Chronicle from Week 7

Naperville Central 26, DeKalb 0: Caleb Brown ran 33 times for 143 yards and two scores as Naperville Central dominated time of possession in a 26-0 win at DeKalb.

Sycamore 48, Woodstock North 15: The Sycamore Spartans keep marching toward perfection. The class 5A second-ranked Spartans stifled the Woodstock North Thunder 48-15 in an Interstate 8/Kishwaukee River White conference clash on Friday.

Kaneland 44, Marengo 3: Kaneland was dominant on the road in Marengo on Friday, picking up a 44-3 victory behind three touchdowns from senior Chris Ruchaj.

Dixon 21, Genoa-Kingston 19: After a quick first half that took only about 50 minutes, the game eventually went into overtime. In the extra session, the Dukes outlasted the hosts 21-19 after a Cogs’ two-point conversion try failed on a fumbled snap.

Hiawatha 60, South Beloit 20: Hiawatha picked up a win after losing to the Sobos last year.