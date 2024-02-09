Meet 2024 Primary Election candidates for State Rep. District 76, Senate 37 at upcoming virtual forums

Stickers await people who cast their ballots on the first day of early voting Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the polling place in the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. Any registered voter in DeKalb County may choose to vote early, in person or through the mail, ahead of the June 28 primary election. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – The League of Women Voters of DeKalb County will partner with WNIJ Northern Public Radio to host online forums with candidates running for Illinois Senate District 37 and 76th District state representative.

The forums will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 online. Voters can learn more about their choices ahead of the March 19 Primary Election.

Early voting started Thursday in DeKalb County.

The forums will be streamed on wnij.org and the WNIJ Facebook Live page. Recordings of the forums also will be available at wnij.org/election and illinoisvoterguide.org.

The 76th District includes La Salle, Bureau, Putnam and DeKalb counties, including the cities of Ottawa, La Salle, Peru, DeKalb and Spring Valley.

State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, will not seek reelection. Those running to be his successor include Democrats Cohen Barnes, Amy “Murri” Briel and Carolyn “Morris” Zasada, and Republicans Liz Bishop and Crystal Loughran.

The 37th Senate District includes parts of Lee, Bureau, DeKalb, Ogle and Whiteside counties.

Candidates for the 37th Senate District include Republicans Li Arellano, Chris Bishop and Tim Yager. Republican Sen. Win Stoller also is not seeking reelection.