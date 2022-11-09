Election 2022: Here are the congressional races we’re watching in DeKalb County

DeKalb County voters on Tuesday headed to the polls to decide who will next represent them in the county’s newly redrawn four U.S. Senate districts.

U.S. Senator – One of Illinois’ two U.S. Senate seats also is up for grabs.

Incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth faces Republican Kathy Salvi and Libertarian Bill Redpath. Libertarian Bill Redpath is also on the ballot.

Duckworth, of Hoffman Estates, is a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel who is wrapping up her first six-year term in the Senate. Salvi, of Mundelein, is an attorney and former assistant public defender in Lake County. Redpath, of West Dundee, is a previous Libertarian National Committee chairman and is managing director of the Chicago office of a financial consulting and valuation firm specializing in the satellite, telecom and media sectors.

Tammy Duckworth, left, and Kathy Salvi (Provided via Daily Herald)

U.S. Representative – 11th Congressional District

Redrawn for this election, the 11th District encompasses parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

In the 11th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Bill Foster is being challenged by Woodstock Republican Catalina Lauf, who made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2020. The district stretches from McHenry County’s western edge to its eastern one, covering all or part of Crystal Lake, Woodstock, McHenry, Marengo and Huntley.

Foster, a physicist and businessman, has been in Congress since 2008. Before Lauf’s 2020 run, she was appointed by then-President Donald Trump to a position in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Bill Foster, left, and Catalina Lauf are candidates for the 11th District Congressional seat in November. (Daily Herald Media Group)

U.S. Representative – 14th Congressional District

The newly-redrawn 14th Congressional district includes portions of DeKalb, Kendall, Kane, La Salle, DuPage and Will counties in northern Illinois.

Democrat incumbent Lauren Underwood defended her congressional seat Tuesday, as the Naperville nurse looks to come out atop a race against Republican challenger Scott Gryder, Kendall County Board chairman.

Republican Scott Gryder and Democrat Lauren Underwood (Daily Herald Media Group)

U.S. Representative – 16th Congressional District

The 16th district, which was shifted as part of the decennial redistricting process that followed the 2020 Census, now stretches from the northern border of Illinois south past Peoria.

Republican U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood is facing Democratic challenger Lisa Haderlein to represent Illinois’ 16th Congressional District.

LaHood is an ardent supporter of Trump. He was a state senator from 2011 to 2015 and served as a state’s attorney. His father, Ray LaHood, also a Republican, served as the U.S. secretary of transportation under former President Barack Obama.

Haderlein is an alderwoman for the city of Harvard and the executive director of the Land Conservancy of McHenry County.