DeKalb Corn Fest’s 2022 band lineup announced

DeKALB – DeKalb Corn Fest has its 2022 band lineup raring to go, according to a Tuesday announcement by event organizers.

Corn Fest will be held Aug. 26 to 28 in downtown DeKalb. Corn Fest is one of the last remaining free music festivals among Illinois music festivals and summer festivals and the biggest downtown event of the summer.

This year, headliners on Saturday night will be The Voices of Classic Rock, which features the former lead singers of Chicago, Boston and Asia.

Attending Corn Fest and concerts is free, but tickets are required to enter into the beer garden and sound stage area that is in front of the stage. A weekend pass to the sound stage is $25 and a daily pass is $10. Passes can be bought online on the DeKalb Corn Fest website.

On Aug. 26, Six Pack will perform from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Renegade Wildflower will perform from 7 to 8 p.m., and 7th Heaven will perform from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Aug. 27, Austin Hopkins will perform a solo acoustic act from noon to 1 p.m., Mary & Brian will perform an acoustic act from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., Rockin’ Moxie will perform from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., American English will perform from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Hi Infidelity will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and The Voices of Classic Rock will perform from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

On Aug. 28, Project Nostalgia will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m., Party Doctors will perform from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and Mike & Joe will perform from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

In addition to live music concerts, the DeKalb Corn Fest will feature the Chuck Siebrasse Corn Boil, featuring free ears of corn steamed by a steam traction engine, vendors, carnival games and rides.

For information about the DeKalb Corn Fest or to buy sound stage tickets, visit www.cornfest.com.