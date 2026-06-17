Former NIU softball coach alleges retaliation for pushing gender equity

A former Northern Illinois University softball head coach has sued the DeKalb-based university, alleging gender discrimination was behind her firing, according to federal court records.

In the lawsuit, former coach Christina Sutcliffe claims her 2024 firing after an 18-34 season was because she was an outspoken voice on gender equity inside the athletic department.

Sutcliffe is currently the associate head coach at DePaul University, hired in August 2024. In May 2024, the school announced her contract was not renewed, with athletic director Sean Frazier saying it was a mutual decision.

The contract, however, still had a year left. Sutcliffe signed an extension after the 2023 season, the university announced in a June 2023 news release. It was scheduled to run through the 2025 season.

A representative for NIU said the athletic department was unable to comment at this time.

According to the lawsuit, Sutcliffe’s relationship with the university soured after she raised concerns about the years-long delay in upgrading the softball batting cages while the baseball cages were updated quickly.

The lawsuit also alleges she objected to the use of an exclusively male “huskie” logo across NIU athletics.

And she challenged the contract of a new baseball coach. The multiyear guaranteed contract terms in his contract were never offered in her own program.

NIU hired baseball coach Ryan Copeland in June 2023. He led the Huskies to their first NCAA postseason appearance in 52 years this season and their first tournament win.

She also pressed for a third assistant after the baseball program was granted one. Each time she pushed back on a gendered double standard, the lawsuit claims, the institutional response cooled.

The lawsuit also points out that Sutcliffe is operating inside a coaching workforce that at NIU, the Mid-American Conference and nationally, remains effectively segregated by gender. A man holds every men’s intercollegiate head coaching position and no woman has ever coached a men’s sport at NIU, the lawsuit said. Men, however, are head coaches for about half of NIU’s women’s sports.

Inside that structurally segregated department, as the lawsuit calls it, female coaches like Sutcliffe are subjected to gender-stereotyped athlete complaints, and that’s what the lawsuit claims led to her dismissal.

In 2023, NIU convened a program review committee that interviewed nine softball players and produced four action items, none of which found Sutcliffe violated any NIU policy, NCAA rule or coaching standard, according to the lawsuit. NIU cleared her of any wrongdoing, according to court documents, but never told the team.

The lawsuit breaks down each athlete’s complaint individually, arguing that terms like “mentally abusive,” “passive-aggressive” and “culture over talent” are gender-stereotyped labels applied to normal coaching conduct. The lawsuit argues that male coaches using identical methods would be praised for “demanding accountability” or “running a tight program,” but Sutcliffe was penalized for the same behavior because she is a woman, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit identifies several male NIU coaches who engaged in similar or more aggressive conduct without comparable institutional response: former head football coach Thomas Hammock, who the lawsuit says physically handled players; former head baseball coach Mike Kunigonis, who the lawsuit says shouted and swore at players loudly enough to be heard in live-streamed broadcasts; and the head wrestling coach, described as using “materially more intense” confrontational methods than anything alleged about Sutcliffe. None were subjected to a formal program review or terminated, the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also alleges that Sutcliffe performed substantial unpaid labor that male coaches at NIU were not expected to provide. This included emotional support to athletes, academic advising, off-hours communication with parents and conflict resolution. Valued conservatively at her hourly rate, the lawsuit claims this hidden workload amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The lawsuit also claims shifting justifications in Sutcliffe’s firing. At the time of her termination, NIU cited both her performance and athlete evaluations, indicating “negative mental health impacts.” But in its April 2025 response to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, NIU claimed the athlete evaluations played no part in the decision. The lawsuit argues this contradiction proves pretext.

According to the lawsuit, Sutcliffe is suing under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, alleging gender discrimination, illegal sex discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment. She seeks back pay, front pay, compensatory damages and institutional reforms. No dollar amount was given in the lawsuit.