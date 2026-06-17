Sterling man sentenced to 13 years in prison in drug, weapons cases

A Sterling man has been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to weapon, drug and resisting police charges in two separate cases.

Alfred L. Lee Jr., 33, was sentenced June 10 in Whiteside County Circuit Court on one count of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, more than 1 gram and less than 15 grams, and possession of a weapon as a felon.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the fentanyl charge and to eight years in prison on the weapons charge, with those sentences to be served concurrently.

He pleaded guilty to the charges March 5 as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.

Both of those charges were part of a larger case filed July 20, 2023, that also charged him with possession with the intent to deliver more than 15 and less 100 grams of fentanyl; being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession with intent to deliver more than 1 and less than 15 grams of heroin; and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, one for cocaine, one for heroin and another for fentanyl, according to court records. Those six charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Lee also was sentenced June 10 to an additional three years in prison after pleading guilty in a June 2023 case accusing him of resisting a police officer, according to court documents.

Under a plea agreement, also reached in March, one count each of being in possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed, according to court documents.

That sentence will be served consecutively to the fentanyl sentence.