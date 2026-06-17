1 of 2 ex-Wheaton College football players who drowned was Yorkville High grad, Warrenville resident

Philip LoChirco and his wife Emily were married in August 2025. LoChirco, a former football player at Yorkville High School and Wheaton College, drowned June 13, 2026, in Ottawa County, Michigan, along with fellow former Wheaton football player Jalen Shaffer. (Photo provided by Hultgren Funeral Homes)

One of two former Wheaton College football players who drowned in Lake Michigan over the weekend was a Yorkville High School graduate who lived in Warrenville and also coached and mentored young people in the DuPage and Kendall County areas.

The sheriff’s office in Ottawa County, Michigan, identified the two men who drowned June 13 in Lake Michigan near the Pigeon Lake channel in Port Sheldon Township as Philip LoChirco, 24, of Warrenville, and Jalen Shaffer, 26, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Former Wheaton football player Jalen Shaffer drowned June 13, 2026, in Ottawa County, Michigan, along with fellow former Wheaton football player Philip LoChirco. (Photo provided by Shaffer family)

Shaffer, 26, played four seasons at Wheaton in five years, while LoChirco, 24, played three seasons over four years.

“Our hearts are heavy as we share the tragic passing of Jalen and Phil,” Wheaton college head football coach Jesse Scott said in a statement. “They were more than former players in our program — they were brothers, teammates, and friends whose lives left a lasting impact on Wheaton Football."

According to published reports, the men were spending a day on the lake. At one point, LoChirco jumped off the pier into the water and began to struggle, with several jumping in after in an attempt to rescue him. One of those was Schaffer, who also began to struggle.

Emergency crews responded to the water rescue call just after 1 p.m. on the Lake Michigan side of the south pier after reports of swimmers in distress reached the Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority.

Before first responders arrived on the scene, bystanders attempted to rescue the individuals from the water, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

LoChirco was a two-year varsity starter at Yorkville High, where he also participated in track and field. He played defensive line for the Wheaton College football team while also serving as a coach, leader and mentor to junior high and high school students at Wheaton Academy and the Plano area, according to his obituary.

“Phil was what we all strive to be, a selfless man that did everything he could to help others,” Yorkville football coach Dan McGuire said in a social media post. “Phil will be greatly missed by all of our coaches and players.”

The obituary also said that LoChirco’s survivors include his parents Philip and Kenia LoChirco, his wife Emily and siblings Isabella and Giovan.

Philip LoChirco, (left) who attended Yorkville High School and lived in Warrenville, and Jalen Shaffer, right, were two former Wheaton College football players who drowned in Lake Michigan in June 2026. (Photos provided by Wheaton College)

LoChirco was described as “a loyal friend to many whose presence deeply impacted those around him” and “a man of deep faith whose life reflected his love for Jesus Christ. Known for his humility, integrity, and servant’s heart, he made people feel welcomed, encouraged, and valued.”

The obituary also said in part: “Phil will be remembered for his steadfast faith, generous spirit, infectious enthusiasm, and the countless lives he touched. Though his family and friends grieve deeply, they find comfort in the promise of eternal life and the assurance that Phil is at peace in the presence of his Savior and building the greatest Lego creation of all time.”

A gofundme.com fundraiser has been established to assist his wife with funeral and living expenses while she “navigate[s] an unimaginable loss.”

A celebration of life service is planned for LoChirco at 6:30 p.m. June 22 at Christ Presbyterian Church at 371 S. Schmale Road in Carol Stream, with visitation beginning at 5:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wheaton Football Ministry Partnership.