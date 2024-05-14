NIU, softball coach Christina Sutcliffe part ways

NIU athletic director Sean T. Frazier announced Monday that he and softball coach Christina Sutcliffe have mutually agreed that Sutcliffe’s contract will not be renewed.

Sutcliffe has been relieved of her head coaching responsibilities effective Monday.

“I want to thank Coach Sutcliffe for her commitment to NIU and her leadership in creating connections on our campus and her dedication to the softball program over the last 12 seasons,” Frazier said. " We wish her all the best in the future.”

The search for a new head softball coach will begin immediately.

“We will work swiftly to find the best coach to lead Huskie softball moving forward,” Frazier said.

In the interim, Frazier and Senior Associate Athletic Director Randi Napientek will have daily oversight of the softball program.

The Huskies finished the 2024 season with an 18-34 overall record and a 9-19 record in MAC play. NIU won 26 games in 2023.