Sycamore schools hires first chief operating officer

The Sycamore School District 427 school board voted to hire Jeremy Bell as the district's first chief operating officer on June 9, 2026. (Photo provided by Sycamore Community School District 427)

An Oswego School District 308 assistant superintendent will become the first chief operating officer for Sycamore schools.

Sycamore School District 427 officials announced Jeremy Bell as the hire on June 11, after the Sycamore school board approved his two-year contract June 9. He will make $187,500 for the 2026-27 school year, district documents show.

Bell, who has more than 20 years of educational experience, including some in Sycamore, said he was honored to take on the new job.

“I am passionate about serving students, supporting staff and building strong relationships with families and community members,” Bell said in a news release.

The night Bell was approved, the school board also authorized the hiring of Svetlana Popovic, a principal of a La Grange School District 105 elementary school, who will become Sycamore’s director of learning and teaching for elementary school students.

Bell and Popovic’s hirings coincide with a reorganization of the district’s administrative structure, which includes the creation of the district’s first chief operating officer and chief academic officer positions.

In a provided statement, Sycamore Superintendent Kristen Campbell highlighted the coming-home moment Bell’s hiring represents for his career.

“In a meaningful full-circle journey, Jeremy actually began his career right here in our community at Sycamore Middle School,” Campbell said. “His career trajectory showcases a steady rise through increasingly complex administrative and district-level systems.”

It’s also a reunion for Campbell and Bell. Before becoming Sycamore superintendent on March 1, Campbell most recently worked as assistant superintendent of high schools for Oswego School District 308. Bell finished the 2025-26 school year as assistant superintendent of student services for Oswego schools.

Now, Bell will work to provide leadership and oversight to the Sycamore systems while helping ensure the district’s actions align with its mission to serve students and families.

Campbell said Bell’s professional background and personal connection to Sycamore made him uniquely qualified to lead the district’s business and operational infrastructure.

“I look forward to listening, learning, and working alongside this incredible community to ensure every decision reflects our shared commitment to students,” Bell said.