Aurora man receives 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to burglary, attempted aggravated sexual assault

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to residential burglary and attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Eduardo Hernandez-Maravillo, 36, will be required to serve at least 50% of his 10-year sentence before he is eligible for mandatory supervised release, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office,

Kendall County Chief Judge Stephen Krentz handed down the sentence.

In addition, Hernandez-Maravillo, will be required to register under the sex offender registration act. Each charge is a class 1 felony carrying a possible sentence of four to 15 years in prison, the news release said.

Charges were filed against Hernandez-Maravillo from an incident which began in Oswego in June 2025 when he “selected a group of much younger women to approach at a local restaurant/bar,” the news release said.

“Hernandez-Maravillo lingered around the group through the evening, including while they waited for their ride share to go home,” the release said. “Unbeknownst to the women, Hernandez-Maravillo followed the group to a home in unincorporated Kendall County.”

He was discovered uninvited inside the home where the group of women were staying and began making repeated attempts to sexually assault one of the women before fleeing the area on foot, the release said.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, including extensive canvassing of the surrounding neighborhood and reviewing video provided from the Oswego Police Department as well as statements from witnesses at the scene, the release said.

“The canvassing yielded several home security videos showing Hernandez-Maravillo loitering in the neighborhood for over two hours around the time he entered the women’s residence as well as running from the scene of the assault,” the release said.

DNA evidence also linked Hernandez-Maravillo to the crime scene, authorities said. Hernanez-Maravillo was identified, charged and taken into custody shortly after the crime, where he has remained since his arrest.

“This case exemplifies the nightmare that young women are raised to fear every day,” Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said in the release. “I commend the women in this case for their bravery and vigilance that both kept them safe and helped ensure Hernandez-Maravillo would face prison where he cannot continue these acts.”

He thanked the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office for its investigation as well as the victim’s neighbors who provided home security footage to help identify Hernandez-Maravillo.

“It shows that home security devices are important to protect one’s family but also to protect one’s community,” Weis said.

The case was prosecuted by Weis and Assistant State’s Attorney Natallie Miller. Hernandez-Maravillo was represented by Attorney Chris Roskey.