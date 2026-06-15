DeKalb mobile DMV event to offer driver, vehicle services

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

The DeKalb Township will host a mobile DMV event for area residents to complete various Secretary of State driver and vehicle services.

The free offering will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St.

The mobile event offers first-time state ID issuance, Real ID transactions, license plate sticker renewals and state ID and driver’s license corrections, renewals and duplicates. Written exams and road tests will not be administered.

Proof of identification is required. Because of a limited number of appointment spaces, appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282.

For information, call 815-758-8282.