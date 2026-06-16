2 people shot outside Joliet’s Riverwalk Homes

A Joliet squad car sits on the street in downtown Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Joliet police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman wounded at the Riverwalk Homes apartments on Monday.

Police are searching for the suspect in the shooting who fled the scene, Joliet police said in a news release.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the complex in the 300 block of North Broadway Street around 4 p.m., police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers provided medical aid until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victims to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.

The victims injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The shooting appears to have occurred following a verbal altercation, police said.

Detectives identified a male suspect and learned that an armed security guard working at Riverwalk Homes discharged their gun after seeing the suspect armed with a handgun immediately following the shooting, police said.

Officers and detectives canvassed the area and recovered spent shell casings at the scene.

No additional victims were located, and no other injuries were reported, police said.

Investigators learned the suspect fled the area in a vehicle following the shooting and that vehicle was later located in the 1400 block of Dearborn Street, police said.

Detectives obtained consent to search the vehicle and a nearby residence, but the suspect was not located, police said.

This remains an active and fluid investigation.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.