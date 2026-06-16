Oswego Country Market gives regional vendors a place to make direct connections to shoppers

Elizabeth Quezada owns the Joliet-based Matteli’s Bakery and was selling her sourdough bread and other items at the Oswego Country Market on June 14, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Elizabeth Quezada takes pride that her baked goods are full of only natural ingredients.

And obviously her customers are happy too, because her sourdough bread sold out quickly at the Oswego Country Market in downtown Oswego on June 14.

“We were sold out by around 11:30 a.m. or so,” Quezada said. “Last week, we sold out in an hour. And that’s usually how it is. People are already lining up when we’re still setting up. And that’s because a lot of people are looking for clean ingredients and no preservatives. The better we eat, the healthier we are.”

Sunny skies greeted those walking through the Oswego Country Market on June 14, 2026. The Oswego Country Market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 27. (Eric Schelkopf)

Quezada owns the Joliet-based Matteli’s Bakery and has been part of the Oswego Country Market for three years. In addition to her baked goods not containing any preservatives, the grains she uses are grown in Illinois.

As someone who is diabetic, she is careful about what she eats.

“I started it because I’m diabetic,” Quezada said. “Sourdough bread is better for diabetics. I can eat half a loaf of my sourdough bread and nothing happens. It does not raise my blood sugar level.”

Sunny skies greeted those walking through the Oswego Country Market on June 14, 2026. The Oswego Country Market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 27. (Eric Schelkopf)

Living up to its name, Sweet Traditions was selling a variety of cookies and other items at its booth.

“We are a home bakery based in the Joliet area,” said Devan Kohn.

His wife, Courtney Toran Kohn, owns Sweet Traditions.

“She bakes everything from her own hands,” he said.

The business has been expanding its menu.

“We started selling focaccia bread in the past few years, which has been one of our best sellers,” he said. “And we’re also really known for our banana pudding cookies.”

Sweet Traditions has been part of the Oswego Country Market for the past several years. The Oswegoland Park District has been running the market for more than 20 years.

The Oswego Country Market is an open-air market located at 15 Main St. near the Village Grind Coffee and Tea Co. and the Oswego Public Library in downtown Oswego.

The market opened for the season on June 7. The Oswego Country Market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday through Sept. 27.

More information is available at Oswego Country Market.