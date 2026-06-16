Illinois 40 bridge repairs in Bureau County to begin June 16

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on the Illinois 40 bridge crossing the Hennepin Canal in Bureau County will begin Tuesday, June 16, weather permitting. The bridge is located just south of Interstate 80, where a bridge replacement project is taking place. (Scott Anderson)

Construction on the Illinois 40 bridge crossing the Hennepin Canal in Bureau County will begin Tuesday, June 16, weather permitting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The bridge, located just south of Interstate 80, will be closed for a deck replacement project. The Hennepin Canal Trail underneath the bridge will also close during construction.

Illinois 40 traffic will use U.S. 6/34, Illinois 26, and I-80. Hennepin Canal Trail users will detour via 975 E Street, 1550 N Avenue, and 875 E Street.

All Illinois 40 ramps at the nearby I-80 interchange will remain open.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area. Drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits, avoid mobile devices, watch for workers and equipment, and pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone.

The $1.7 million project is scheduled to be completed by Aug. 10. It is part of Rebuild Illinois, a statewide infrastructure program investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation over six years.

For updates, follow @IDOTDistrict2 on X or visit GettingAroundIllinois.com.