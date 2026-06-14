DeKalb library to offer piggy bank decoration program June 16

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a program for children to decorate a piggy bank June 16 (Photo by)

The DeKalb Public Library will offer a program for children ages 3 to 10 to decorate a piggy bank.

The free program will begin at 2 p.m. June 16 in the library’s children’s department, 309 Oak St.

Participants can design a piggy bank and learn about saving and financial tips.

Attendees can receive a piggy bank from Heartland Bank or First National Bank. The program features currency from more than 70 countries donated by Professor Emeritus Murali Krishnamurthi. No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.