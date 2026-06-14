Creston woman charged after DeKalb man beaten by group who waited in car

Gabrielle N. Davis, 19, of Creston, has been charged with one count of robbery, a Class 2 felony, according to DeKalb County Court documents. (Inset photo provided by the DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A Creston woman was charged with robbery, aggravated battery and mob action after her former partner was beaten by a group of men who jumped from her car, according to court documents.

One of the men faces similar charges but has not yet been arrested.

Gabrielle N. Davis, 19, of Creston, has been charged with one count of robbery, a Class 2 felony, according to DeKalb County court documents. If convicted, she could face up to seven years in prison.

Davis also faces one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and one count of mob action, a Class 4 felony.

According to a synopsis file in court, a DeKalb man told police he was robbed and beaten by Davis and a group of five or six men at 1:20 a.m. June 6 in the 300 block of Greenwood Avenue in DeKalb.

Police wrote that the man, who said he had pain in his ribcage, ear and teeth, was bruised on his face and forearm 12 hours after the altercation. He told police that Davis was an ex-girlfriend and had called to come over to his residence after not speaking for months. His mother answered the door when she arrived.

Davis led the DeKalb man toward her still-running car, documents show. When he turned to leave, he was attacked by five or six people who had been in the car.

He tried to use an Aldi bag, filled with items he’d gathered after Davis called, to defend himself, according to the synopsis. Davis left with the bag, police allege.

After being arrested on June 10, Davis was placed on supervised release and ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to court documents. Her next court date is at 1:30 p.m. July 30 in front of DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen.

Among the people who attacked the DeKalb man was an individual known as “Dee Dee,” according to multiple charging documents. Police wrote that “Dee Dee” was later identified as Damarion M. William.

Like Davis, William, 18, of Creston, was charged with robbery, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony and mob action, a Class 4 felony, court documents show. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison. He has not been arrested as of Friday, however.