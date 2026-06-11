Sycamore pie business to host public strawberry-themed party June 13

Sycamore-based Treehouse Pie Company is inviting the public to a “Strawberry Party” for residents to celebrate the start of summer.

The free celebration will begin at 10 a.m. June 13 at the company, 265 W. Peace Road, Sycamore.

The pie company will serve strawberry pies and strawberry-infused salads. Strawberry-themed drinks, food and goods also will be provided by local vendors. Strawberry Party T-shirts are available for pre-order or to buy at the party.

“We wanted to create a community tradition that highlights the best of the season,” Treehouse Pie Company staff said in a news release. “It’s about more than just pie; it’s about bringing the neighborhood together to toast to the summer ahead.”

The part also will feature a “Berry Best Friends” cosplay contest. Participants can dress up as Strawberry Shortcake characters. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is required.

For information or to register, visit thetreehousepieco.com.